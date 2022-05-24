Imo Football Association sets up election committee

By Victor Nwachukwu

Owerri, May 23, 2022 The Imo Football Association says it has inaugurated a committee for the conduct of its election in 2023.

This is contained in a statement by the Association’s Media Officer, Mrs Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Nkwo-Akpolu said the committee was inaugurated during the Association’s Ordinary General Assembly on May 13.

According to the statement, the committee, which will be headed by Prof. Ken Anugweje, will meet to decide an exact date for the election.

Other members of the committee are Mrs Julie Anyanwu, Mr George Obidiegwu, Anumaka Kuke and Mr Charles Anyamele.

Also inaugurated was the Electoral Appeals Committee comprising Chinwe Mbakwem, Mrs Aritola Chizotam and Mr Emmanuel Metu.

Chairman of the Association, Mr Amanze Uchegbulam, urged the two committees to deploy their commitment and professionalism to the tasks, noting that it must be devoid of rancour.

“Imo FA has always operated in love and brotherhood, this reflects in respect for different opinions and regular meetings.

Your committees must uphold the principle of a level-playing ground for all the aspirants.

“These committees hold the powers to uphold or cause disunity within the association hence, it is important you operate above board.

“I appeal that you provide a level playing ground to avoid incurring crisis for our beautiful Imo Football Association,’’ Uchegbulam said.

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, Anugweje expressed gratitude for the trust reposed in them and assured that they would not abuse it.

“On behalf of other committee members, we thank this august body for the confidence reposed in us and we assure you that we will discharge our responsibilities without fear or favour.

“We will operate above board,’’ Anugweje said.

