Senegal president says he will visit Moscow and Kyiv in coming weeks

DAKAR, May 22 (Reuters) – Senegalese President Macky Sall said he would visit Moscow and Kyiv in the coming weeks in his capacity as chairman of the African Union, which he said wanted to see de-escalation in Ukraine and peace through dialogue between the two sides.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Sall said: “We do not want to be aligned on this conflict, very clearly, we want peace. Even though we condemn the invasion, we’re working for a de-escalation, we’re working for a ceasefire, for dialogue … that is the African position.”

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alessandra Prentice; additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Berlin; editing by Jason Neely

