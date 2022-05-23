Russian President Putin ‘survived assassination attempt two months ago, Reports claim

By
Naija247news Media Group
-
0
23
  • Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Ministry of
  • Defence, said there was an attempt to kill the Russian president
  • Local media claims Budanev said assassination attempt was two months ago
  • Putin is said to be fearful of an assassination attempt against him since his decision to invade Ukraine

Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt not long after starting his war in Ukraine, the country’s intelligence chief has claimed.

Kyrylo Budanov said Putin was ‘attacked.. by representatives of the Caucasus’ – a region that includes ArmeniaAzerbaijan, Georgia and parts of southern Russia – around two months ago.

‘[It was an] Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago,’ Budanov said. ‘I repeat, this attempt was unsuccessful. There was no publicity about this event, but it took place.’

If true, it would be the only known attempt on Putin’s life since he launched all-out war against Ukraine on February 24.

Vladimir Putin is said to have survived an assassination attempt two months ago, Ukraine’s intelligence chief has claimed according to local media

Budanov did not directly link the assassination attempt to the Ukraine war, and Putin has a number of well-established enemies in the region from previous conflicts.

He gave the order for Russian to invade Georgia in 2008 – a war that ended in an uneasy stalemate – and has been fighting a low-level conflict against Islamist insurgents including ISIS in the region for many years.

The security situation has also been destabilised in recent years by fighting between Armenia – a close ally of Russia – and Azerbaijan, which included a war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in 2020.

Hostilities along their shared border had ticked up in the early months of this year, just before Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Putin is said to be fearful of assassination since declaring war, after hit squads were sent into Ukraine to take out President Zelensky in the early days of the conflict.

Kyrylo Budanov said there was an attempt to kill the Russian President after he ordered the invasion of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov said there was an attempt to kill the Russian President after he ordered the invasion of Ukraine

Zelensky and his entourage have described surviving several attempts to storm the presidential palace in the opening hours of the war, in what they believe were kill-or-capture missions by Russian ‘saboteurs’.

Last month, Putin took his ‘nuclear football’ – a briefcase that can launch an attack remotely – to the funeral of a far-right politician.

Mourners were cleared away when the President paid his respects to ultranationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, showing his fears of an assassination attempt.

Putin has previously claimed he has escaped numerous assassination attempts.

In 2017, Putin told filmmaker Oliver Stone that there had been five assassination attempts against him – and the only reason he is alive is because he deals with his own security personally.

‘I do my job and the security officers do theirs and they are still performing quite successfully,’ Putin said in the documentary ‘The Putin Interviews’.

Putin is said to travel with his own sniper squad whose role is to locate any shooters and kill them before they are able to pull the trigger on Putin.

In 2012, a former public schoolboy in Britain was arrested in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate Putin.

Adam Osmayev, who is from a prominent Chechen family opposed to Putin, was seized by special forces in Odessa and he allegedly confessed to wanting to travel to Moscow and kill Putin, then a presidential candidate, by bombing his motorcade.