Police urge Zamfara religious leaders to preach peace, tolerance

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, May 19, 2022 The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, has called on religious leaders and other security stakeholders in the state to always preach peace, religious tolerance and respect for one another.

Elkanah also called on parents and guardians to ensure proper monitoring of their children and wards on the use of social media, to checkmate their daily activities.

This is contained in a statement in Gusau on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu.

“The state commissioner of police, Ayuba Elkanah held a peace-building meeting with all the religious leaders, and other security stakeholders at the police headquarters, Gusau.

“The CP expressed appreciation to all the religious leaders and other stakeholders for working assiduously to ensure that the state did not witness a breach of the peace as a result of the Sokoto incident.

“While assuring the provision of adequate security for lives, and property of all and sundry, the police commissioner urged the people not to take laws into their hands, instead, they should report any complaint to security agencies for proper action,” Shehu explained.

“In their separate remarks, religious leaders commended the command for summoning the meeting as well as the proper handling of the security situation in the state.

“They assured the commissioner of their commitment for peaceful co-existence among their followers in the state,” the PPRO added.

