25 ships discharge petrol, other items at Lagos ports

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Lagos, May 19, 2022 The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that 25 ships arrived the Lagos Port Complex and were discharging petrol and other items.

The NPA, in its daily Shipping Position, said the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk fertiliser, base oil, container, steam coal, bulk gypsum, automobile gasoline and petrol.

The authority said that 15 other ships were expected to arrive the port between May 19 and May 28.

It listed the expected items as bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas and containers.

It indicated that 12 others had arrived the port and were waiting to berth with base oil, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, frozen fish, soya bean meal and petrol.

