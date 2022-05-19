LAUTECH ASUU ‘ll not pull out of national strike- Zonal Coordinator

By Akeem Abas

Ibadan, May 18, 2022 The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ibadan Zone, says its members in Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH),Ogbomoso, will not pull out of the ongoing national strike.

Prof. Oyebamiji Oyegoke, the ASUU Zonal Coordinator, made the assertions on Wednesday at a news conference in Ogbomoso.

Naija247news reports that the LAUTECH branch of ASUU had been actively involved in the ongoing strike alongside the national body.

Oyegoke said that LAUTECH chapter believed that it would benefit from the repositioning of the public universities.

He said the current infrastructure face-lift, which LAUTECH enjoyed and the TETFUND grants were products of ASUU struggles, adding that without it the institution would not be able to have a semblance of a university.

The ASUU zonal coordinator said that the action was to pressurise the Federal Government to implement the renegotiated agreement, which both parties signed in 2009.

“It will be unfair and unsavoury not to give kudos to the statesmanship efforts of Gov. Seyi Makinde in resolving the problems that had stagnated the growth of LAUTECH by way of dual ownership,” he said.

The zonal coordinator said that the commendable position and standing of LAUTECH was greatly aided by the institution’s charter, principled position, as well as membership of ASUU.

He said that academics at LAUTECH have committed themselves to teaching and research, in spite of being owed allowances for more sessions, which was part of the struggles of the ongoing strike.

“Academic staff members of ASUU in LAUTECH have sacrificed greatly to ensure that academic programmes are not only run successively, but also ensure that the university’s rating internationally over the years, are sustained.

“Not minding the increasing students’ entries occasioned by the university popularity, the academic staff members’ strength is stretched to the brim to the extent of conducting three semesters in a session,” he said.

Oyegoke said that the accruing Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) on these excess academic exertions was one of the issues that ASUU was agitating for.

He called on parents and students to join the union in fighting for their future, warning against playing up the primordial sentiments.

“As far as ASUU is concerned, its perception of developmental issues confronting Nigerians, whether political, economic or educational, is national, rather than ethnic, religious or of any other primordial preferences.

“Consequently, ASUU’s focus is on public institutions, especially universities whether Federal or State.

“Since inception, LAUTECH has benefitted and still benefitting from ASUU’s steadfast struggles on public education in Nigeria.

“Before its transformation into Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), LAUTECH was among the initial beneficiaries of Education Tax Fund (ETF) in the 90s.

“This is aside from many of the staff members that benefitted from TETFUND Scholarships,” Oyegoke said.

He urged the Federal Government to honour and implement the agreement signed in 2020, saying that their struggle and conviction were not personal, ethnic or religious

