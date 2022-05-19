Kano explosion: Buhari mourns victims, orders adequate treatment for injured persons

Yea By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, May 18, 2022 President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families of victims of the Sabon Gari, Kano, gas explosion in which nine casualties were reported.

The President, in a condolence message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday in Abuja, directed relevant officials to provide adequate treatments for the injured persons.

He said: “The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss.’’

The President commended the immediate steps taken in response to the incident by the agencies of the state government, National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, the military, Police and other agencies of the Federal Government.

Like this: Like Loading...