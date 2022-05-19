Account for your deeds to get followers – Bafarawa tells politicians

By Muhammad Nasir

Sokoto, May 18, 2022 Ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has urged politicians to account for their deeds for followers to support them.

Bafarawa spoke in Sokoto when he received the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during a courtesy visit at his residence on Wednesday.

He said leaders should grab the habit of telling the society more about their rights, especially on how they spend the available resources entrusted them.

“When I was the governor of Sokoto state every quarter in the year myself or the state commissioner of finance must present the financial situation in the state.

“This is to tell the society how much the state government got in that quarter, how much was spent and how much remained in the government purse.

“So, these are the kind of commitment our leaders need to adopt in order to get the trust of the followers,” he said.

The former governor also urged politicians to allow the electorate to exercise their choice in order to be able to hold them accountable for any failure.

“In the politics of the past, one joins to help the society, but today people join politics with a lot of selfish interests.

“We have come to an era of analogue and digital politicians where politics has become who ever give more money will be automatically elected.

“The politics of our time is natural love from the supporters and the society, which enabled us to do well and ensure proper governance,” he added.

Bafarawa added that both politicians and followers need more guidance for attitudinal change.

“Our media need to ensure more enlightenment and continue to educate the society on the need to eradicate corruption in our politics.

“We have to bear the consequences of our involvement into corruption before we can collectively address our numerous challenges,” he said.

He further called on leaders to always fear Allah in discharging their responsibility, adding that whatever good they do only God can reward them but not the people.

