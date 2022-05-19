APC primaries: Osinbajo campaign organisation promises delegates accommodation

May 18, 2022 by kayode.olaitan

Delegates

By Obinna Unaeze

Minna, May 18, 2022 The Prof. Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation on Wednesday said that it would provide hotel accommodations for more than 7,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country in the party’s presidential primary election.

Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari deployed to the office of the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, announced this to delegates in Minna, while wooing them to vote for Osinbajo during the party primary election.

“Before you leave Minna to the national delegates conference, your hotel accommodations and other things will be provided for you to enable you to feel at home through out the delegates conference.

“We have provided hotel accommodations for the more than 7,000 APC delegates to the presidential primary election.

“We don’t want a situation where more than one person will stay in a room.

“We want all of you to feel comfortable during the primary election,” he promised.

Ojudu said that there would be vehicles to convey the delegates to and fro their hotels and also a desk officer in each hotel to attend to the needs of the delegates.

“At the hotel, food will be provided and there will be a desk officer to attend to all your needs,” he said.

Ojudu said that the campaign organisation would do everything possible to reward the delegates if Osinbajo is elected as the party’s candidate and by the grace of God emerges the people in 2023 general elections.

“In the past our delegates have not been rewarded, rather other people who did not contribute were rewarded with appointments and jobs.

“If Osinbajo is elected as promised, we are going to reward all of you with jobs and appointments,” he said.

Naija247news reports that while Ojudu was briefing the delegates and newsmen, Osinbajo was having a closed door meeting with the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello.

Naija247news also reports that after the meeting with Bello, Osinbajo met the delegates in a closed door before leaving Minna for Abuja

Like this: Like Loading...