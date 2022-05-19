Court sentences student for illicit drug trafficking

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, May 18, 2022 A Federal High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has convicted a 27-year-old student, Muyiwa Sunmade, for dealing in 100 grammes of Indian Hemp and 1.6 grammes of psychotropic substance.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, the Presiding Judge, Justice Babs Kuewumi, convicted Sunmade, and ordered that he should go for six months counseling at the office of the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA).

“Upon listening to evidence of the prosecutor side by side with the plea of guilty by the defendant, the defendant is hereby convicted as charged.

“As for sentence, because, I do not want the convict to forfeit his admission and future, he is to undergo six months counseling at the NDLEA,” Justice Kuewumi said.

He, however, added that the convict must be of good conduct, warning that, if the convict commit similar offence within the next five years and brought before the court, he would be made to face the full consequences.

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge leveled against him when it was read to him by the court.

The NDLEA’s Prosecutor, Mrs Beatrice Igberaise, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 28, at Nova Junction, Adebayo Area of Ado-Ekiti.

She told the court that the offence committed contravened Section 11(C) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

Reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecutor tendered as exhibits, confessional statement of the defendant, test certificate and bulk of the substance before the court, which were admitted and marked as exhibits.

She prayed the court to convict the accused as charged, telling the court, however, that the new guide from the agency’s headquarters in Abuja sent to the Ekiti Command just a week ago gives room for counseling.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Samson Ayodeji, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy on the issue of sentencing.

Ayodeji told the court that the convict was a first time offender and that his client, who lost his father to the cold hand of death long ago had confided in him to be of good behaviour and never involved in crime again

