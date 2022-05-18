We are ready to win Osun governorship election – Accord Party

By Victor Adeoti

Osogbo, May 17, 2022 The Chairman of Accord Party in Osun, Mr Victor Akande, says the party is ready to win the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

Akande said this while speaking with newsmen on the preparedness of the party for the election on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He explained that the party had a well-established structure across the local government areas in the state to canvass votes for its candidate, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi.

The chairman, who described the party’s candidate, Ogunbiyi, as man of integrity, said he would put smiles on the faces of the masses, if elected.

He said part of the manifesto of the party was to create a mega investment outfit that would attract local and international investors to the state.

Akande said by this, the narrative of the state being regarded as a civil service state, would change.

The chairman said the party would also improve the health system of the state and offset the backlog of pension and salary arrears.

“We have what people are yearning for. Accord Party may not be the dominant party but we have what it takes to win the election.

“Osun people are looking for new face of governance and a new path to take. We will bring smiles on their faces,” he said.

Akande, however, warned political stakeholders not to see the election as a do-or-die affair.

He also condemned the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Ademola Adeleke, that the election “will be fire for fire”.

Akande said the election should be allowed to be free, fair and credible, and warned against vote buying, describing it as a devil in disguise.

“We will not be part of vote buying but rather we will allow people’s vote to count.

“Supporting vote buying is like destroying our future and we will not support that”, he said.

