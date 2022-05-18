Nasarawa Assembly aspirant pledges to provide amenities for constituents

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, May 17, 2022 Mr Usman Kondoro, an aspirant for the Nasarawa House of Assembly, has pledged to provide basic amenities for his constituents, if elected in 2023.

Kondoro, who is seeks to represent Gitata-Karu Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the pledge while addressing newsmen shortly after his screening on Tuesday in Abuja.

He also promised to work assiduously to bring positive development to his constituency if he eventually became their representative at the state legislature.

He said that the people of Gitata-Karu needed to move forward and promised that the paradigm shift would be spearheaded by him via a strong political approach.

The aspirant said that the people of his constituency lacked basic social amenities because of the lacklustre approach of their past representatives who, he pointed out, failed to live up to the expectations of the electorate.

“Looking at Nigeria’s political space, you will observe that time has come for fresh ideas to be injected for better service to the public.

“This is the reality coupled with the fact that I decided to heed the call of my people to serve them. I have been participating in the political space for a long time, even right from my school days.

“The only change this time is that I’m offering myself for a political position and this is because I believe I can meet my people’s aspirations,’’ he said.

Kondoro assured his constituents that the ticket would enable him to bring the needed changes which they had been yearning for.

“I’m well prepared for the job which makes me stand out as the best for the position and by God’s grace I won’t disappoint my constituents,’’ he assured them.

He urged the people of Nasarawa to grant the Gov. Abdullahi Sule-led administration the needed support and cooperation in its quest to better their lots.

He advised politicians not to see politics as a do-or-die affair but rather play the game according to its rules because power belonged to God.

“He bestowed it to whosoever he wishes and nobody can question his decision.

“I want to passionately appeal to politicians to avoid inflammatory remarks capable of heating up the polity as the 2023 electioneering campaigns are gathering momentum.’’ he said.

