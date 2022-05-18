JUST IN: Lagos State Government imposes ban on motorcycles in Six LGAs

Wednesday, May 18,2022

The Lagos State government, on Wednesday, announced a “total ban” on commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada, in six LGAs in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, announced the directive while briefing the state’s security agents on Wednesday

The six local governments listed by the governor are Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa.

Sanwo-Olu said, “The whole of Ikeja, Surulere, Eti-Osa, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, and Apapa local governments have been placed on a total ban effective from the first of June. This is the first phase of banning that we are going to be embarking on, so that others should know… They should find something else to do.

Like this: Like Loading...