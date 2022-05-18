How EdoBEST leads the way, promoting Excellence in Education

When one hears about public schools, the expectation is usually that they are underdeveloped and churn out half-baked graduates because of factors including poor staffing, outdated curriculum and low teacher morale.

However, when 10-years-old Florence Patrick of Onwina Primary School, Ovia North-East Local Government Area read 189 words in 60secs at a competition, many were surprised.

Reading fluently, albeit at a fast pace, observers were amazed that she is the product of a state-owned school. Her performance is a testament to the impact of basic education sector reform in Edo state.

Crowned Edo SUBEB Chairman for a day, Florence is one of the thousands of children in Edo state who have benefitted from a sound curriculum that EdoBEST presents in terms of improved learning and numeracy skills.

Since inception, the EdoBEST programme has emphasized the need for quality education service delivery and implemented a pedagogy that is geared towards bringing out the best in pupils.

Emphasizing the ongoing reform in basic education, the Executive Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) stated that “improving learning outcomes is a key mandate for SUBEB as it focuses on the educational advancement of children in Edo state.”

She stated that “a key priority for us at Edo SUBEB is that every year, and in all our schools, pupils have access to quality basic education, irrespective of where their schools are located.”

The chairman made this statement at a recently held Leadership Training Summit for school leaders and supervisors. The three-day training is part of the government’s strategies to ensure that students of the EdoBEST programme receive quality education.

Reports cited by Scholastic show that children who have access to a library and read up to 2 million words a day are part of the top 2% in the world.

They are capable of increased assimilation, improved vocabulary and improved learning outcomes. Every EdoBEST school is provided with learning resources in addition to a robust curriculum that ensures learning gaps are bridged at all levels of learning. This is the pursuit of excellence which now characterizes the basic education in Edo state.

These books are free and are available in every classroom to encourage a healthy reading habit. Experts posit that there is a link between owning and having access to a book and academic excellence. This premise is what has spurred the decision by the EdoBEST programme to be vested in improving the literacy and numeracy skills of its students.

Working on the mandate of the Obaseki-led government, Edo SUBEB ensures that every child in Edo state has access to quality education.

According to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Executive Governor of Edo State, “The inheritance that we can bequeath to our children is not only houses and landed properties. Indeed, if they are uneducated or poorly educated, they will squander such investments. The best inheritance is education”.

For every child in Edo state, getting access to quality education is not a luxury but an implementation of the Child’s Right Act.

According to the Child’s Right Act, “every child has the right to free, compulsory and universal basic education and it shall be the duty of the Government in Nigeria to provide such education.” With EdoBEST, not only is an Edo child provided with quality free basic education, the child is also provided with digital education and a healthy learning environment where they can explore learning possibilities.

The EdoBEST programme, through a combination of stellar classroom management practices, positive reinforcement and 21st century teaching methods targeted at improving learning outcomes, nurturing creativity and boosting cognitive development, has helped children improve their literacy and numeracy skills.

A prime example is a duo, Yusuf Hassan and Faith Toun-Agbai, who won the keenly contested first prize in the Lafarge National Literacy Competition in Lagos state. They put Edo state on the map for excellence in academics.

Celebrating the win at the Lafarge National Literacy Competition, Governor Godwin Obaseki noted “the performances of the pupils underscore the effort of the state government to deliver quality education.

Even with outings such as this, we are not resting on our oars in the state. There are ongoing reforms at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to ensure that more pupils in Edo State continue to come tops in competitions such as this.”

Coming from a background of a learning deficit of three years equivalent, the programme has sought to instill knowledge while steering a thirst for knowledge in the children.

What EdoBEST seeks to do is to ensure that the literacy and numeracy skills of its students are improved while they push the limits of learning and creativity to become ambassadors of the programme.

The Edo SUBEB chairman, leading the basic education reform in Edo state has noted that the Board is committed to changing the face of basic education through deliberate steps to revamp the sector. She said, “At the heart of all we do are our children. They are the reason behind all the decisions that we make that ultimately, their learning outcomes are improved, and they are safe.”

