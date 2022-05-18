Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, May 17, 2022 The new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd.) will be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 18, 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Malam Mele Kyari, said this on Tuesday while receiving the CEO of the Year 2021 Award of the Leadership Newspapers Group in Abuja.

The Leadership Annual Conference and Awards also saw Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala receive the Leadership Person of the Year Awards.

Speaking virtually from Luanda, Angola where he is attending the meeting of African Petroleum Conference (CAPDE VIII), Kyari expressed “profound appreciation” toward the award.

He thanked the Leadership Newspapers Group for recognising the efforts of the NNPC.

He said such recognition was a challenge to do more.

Naija247news reports that the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, restructured and empowered the NNPC as a new entity.

Like this: Like Loading...