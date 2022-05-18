Primaries: Give all aspirants level playing ground in Enugu- Politician urges PDP, Ugwuanyi

By Stanley Nwanosike —-

Enugu, May 17, 2022 Chief Johnpaul Anih, an aspirant for Nkanu West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, has appealed to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to allow equal playing field for all aspirants.

Anih made the call while speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday on the forthcoming House of Assembly primary election of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He also urged the leadership of the party to be dispassionate about the aspirants and allow them to test their popularity at the primary.

According to him, I most humbly pray His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, to graciously consider allowing all the aspirants test their popularity at the field.

“I want to restate my loyalty to our dear Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and to the PDP; while pleading with the People’s Governor to consider Akpugo Ward 5 and myself in particular for Nkanu West State Constituency,” he said.

Anih noted that for more than 23 years now, Akpugo Ward 5 had never produced any elective position; adding that “the ward is the most politically disadvantaged ward in Enugu State”.

“It is not just ironical but unfair that a certain political ward in Nkanu West Local Government Area has produced House of Assembly position for the period of 12 years and still jostling for more.

“When a particular ward in the same constituency has never produced any elective position since 1999, apart from councilorship which is statutory.

“Where is the equity, justice and fairness?

“Pitiable as the situation is, the highest position the ward has held in the state is Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor, which I held till resignation.

“He who goes to equity must come with clean hands. We must remove sentiment and pettiness out of this if we truly want the best for our constituency this time,” he said.

The aspirant noted that Akpugo town is the mother town in Nkanu Land and Nkanu West Local Government Area and have five political wards and controls bulk votes in the entire Enugu East Senatorial Zone.

He said: “I am convinced that complaint of marginalisation from Akpugo Ward 5 would become a thing of the past if the ward is considered to produce the next State House of Assembly member.

“As an aspirant, I am capable, credible, competent, qualified to represent our people at the hallowed chamber. My aspiration is driven by my desire to serve my people and if given the opportunity, I will represent the constituency effectively”.

