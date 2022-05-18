2023: Saraki visits Osun, woos PDP delegates

By Victor Adeoti

Osogbo, May 17, 2022 Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday canvassed for votes from delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, ahead of the party’s primaries slated for May 28.

Saraki said as a former Senate President and two-term governor of Kwara, he had what it takes to unite the country.

Naija247news reports that Saraki is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Saraki said that Nigerians needed an experienced person that could bring progress for emancipation of the people of the country.

The presidential aspirant, who noted that he was always for the interest and progress of the entire country, said that

the unity of Christians and Muslims would also be given priority, for the country to be a united nation.

He said, “Let’s find president that will bring investment to the country.

“As a former Senate President as well as two terms governor of Kwara State, I have the needed experience to take the country to the greater heights, therefore, give me your votes.

“If Nigerians want a president, I think I am the most qualified because of my experience in the private sector and at the national assembly, as well as two terms governor, during which I performed well by bringing in investments to the state and the country”.

Saraki urged the delegates to see him as the only capable hand that could bring Nigeria and Nigerians out of the present predicament the nation was facing.

On the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state, Saraki appealed to PDP delegates to ensure victory for Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the party’s candidate.

“Osun is my home and we have been in the battle for governorship for a very long time.

“This is Ademola Adeleke’s time, let’s vote for him,” he said.

He, however, admonished the people of the state to work assiduously for the victory of the party, both at the state and at the national level, for the benefits of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...