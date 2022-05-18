20 teams to participate in Ondo State FA Cup

By Segun Giwa

Akure, May 17, 2022 Ondo State Football Association says 20 teams will participate in the 2022 Ondo State FA Cup.

Chairman of the Committee and organiser of the competition, Aderemi Adetula, said this on Tuesday in Akure during the draws for the preliminary stage of the competition.

Adetula said the competition would start from the zonal level while the teams that qualified in the semifinal level would be in Akure.

He said that instead of playing the knock out format that would make the teams not to have a feel of their money, a round rubbing format was decided to make the competition lively.

A member of the committee and Chairman of Ondo State Referees Council, Fidelix Fabidun, said 20 was the highest number of teams in the state that had ever registered and participated in the competition.

Fabidun noted that out of the teams, eight would play in Akure, four in Owo town and six in Ondo Township stadium.

He said that the teams- Akure City and Sunshine Stars FC of Akure- that participated in the finals and represented the state in the last Aiteo Cup were drawn bye to the quarter finals.

He said that Sunshine Queens were the only female team that registered, while others were male teams.

Naija247news reports that the competition will begin on Friday at the designated centres.(

