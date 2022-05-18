2023: What I discussed with Jonathan Behind Closed Doors – Governor Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and former President, Goodluck Jonathan have met behind closed doors at the former President’s residence, Abuja, on Tuesday.

They were said to have discussed the fortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Chief press secretary to Governor Ortom, Nathaniel Ikyur, “The duo met behind closed doors for more than 40 minutes and discussed frankly.

“Although none of them spoke to the press when they came out, they were beaming with smiles with the former president exchanging pleasantries with everyone on the governor’s entourage.”

Nathaniel added that the meeting was in the interest of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the country at large.

“They obviously discussed the Peoples Democratic Party and the future of Nigeria.”

