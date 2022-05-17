Matawalle, Yari, Marafa, Yarima Hold Rally In Zamfara

Factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have held a rally to seal their earlier series of meetings and agreements.

The rally effectively brings an end to party acrimony in the state.

The rally, held yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Gusau, the capital, was attended by all the leaders and followers of all major actors in the APC in the state.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara, former Governors Ahmad Sani Yarima, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi and Abdulazeez Yari were in attendance, according to a statement by the governor’s media aide, Zailani Bappa.

Others included the state’s deputy governor, Senator Hassan Mohammed Nasiha, Senator Kabiru Marafa, Senator Dansadau, Senator Sahabi Yau and a host of others.

All those in attendance spoke in favour of reconciliation and urged their supporters to forget the past and look into the future.

