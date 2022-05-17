Group faults IPAC demand for shift in 2023 election timetable

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, May 16, 2022 The Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) has described as a distraction, the request by the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) for a shift in the 2023 election timetable.

The Executive Director, CTA, Ms Faith Nwadishi said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

IPAC had appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the deadline for conduct of party primaries and resolution of ensuing conflicts from June 3 to Aug. 4.

“CTA is alarmed by the request to INEC for a shift in the 2023 election timetable by political parties under the auspices of IPAC.

“Nigerians are relying on INEC to institutionalise credible electoral process that will lead us as a progressive society.

“Therefore, the tantrum drums that some political parties are playing just when preparations towards the 2023 General Elections is full speed, is not only a distraction to INEC but a calculated attempt to clog the wheel of progress and the incremental successes recorded by INEC in recent times.

“It is the view of CTA that IPAC should rather explore positively the recognised bond between it and the commission rather than exploiting the goodwill extended by INEC and the Nigerian people to selfish ends,” she said.

Nwadishi added: “CTA restates that this call is uncalled for, diversionary and not in the interest of our democracy.

“There are so many inter-related activities that are associated with the timelines which must be carried out.

“Any review to extend the timeline for one activity will affect other activities and put unnecessary pressure on political parties and the commission.

“This will ultimately result in more complications than what the extension seeks to achieve.”

She urged political parties to adhere to the guidelines indicated by the Electoral Act and to commitment toward a credible 2023 poll.

“We hope campaigns by political actors remain issue-based and expect politicians and their supporters to refrain from making comments capable of overheating the already tensed political environment.

“It is also our hope that political parties take time to study the Electoral Act 2022 and abreast themselves with the provisions under the new Act,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...