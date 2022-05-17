AmaechiPresidency2023: You Have 90% Of Our Votes, Taraba loyalists tell ex-transport minister

Magaji Lsa Hunkuyi

Delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State have pledged to give at least 90 per cent votes to a frontline presidential aspirant and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Chairman of the APC in Taraba State, Barr. Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi made this known during Amaechi’s consultative visit to the party in Jalingo, yesterday.

El-Sudi said the party is grateful for what he referred to as Amaechi’s enormous interest in Taraba State and pledged in consonance with the delegates to deliver at least 90 per cent of their votes to him at the forthcoming presidential primary.

“Our delegates know how to separate the chaff from the grain. Sir, we are assuring you that 90 percent of our votes will go to you. Our Emir has already spoken; therefore, you should be guaranteed of 90 per cent (delegate votes)

“Sir, you are a grassroots politician, we know how you came up in Rivers State to become member of House of Assembly, Governor two times and by the grace of God you just resigned as a Minister. Most of our delegates are legislators and I believe they will be very much comfortable with you,” he said.

Earlier, Amaechi told the delegates that Taraba State is key to Nigeria, as it is one of the highest producers of food in the country. He also promised to invest in the Mambilla power project if he gets to the Presidency, to increase power generation and distribution as well as create jobs for the people of Taraba State.

“Trust me on this, I’m going to invest in Mambilla (Power project). Take it for free, I know what is wrong with Mambilla because I was among those who went to negotiate it in China. So, if you vote for me, you’re voting for yourself, because the jobs that will be created here, will be for the people of Taraba. The next critical thing I will invest in here is agriculture and the value chain will bring industrial development to Taraba,” Amaechi said.

Like this: Like Loading...