Thugs Attack Journalists As Atiku Meets PDP Delegates In Plateau

A former vice president and 2023 presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday ordered journalists out of the party’s secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Atiku gave the order at a meeting with the state’s PDP delegates in furtherance to his nationwide campaign for the presidency.

The former vice president, who arrived at the PDP secretariat at 2:19 pm, was welcomed by party members and supporters, but his visit turned chaotic when he decided to have a close-door meeting with the delegates alone.

“I have nothing to do with journalists. I am here to see delegates,” Atiku said repeatedly.

Chaos then broke out when his security details tried to enforce his order, and in the process attacked the journalists who were present at the meeting.

This also led to a stampede, and the cameras of some journalists were damaged.

