APC will loose 2023 Presidential elections, if it’s fields Adesina says group

A group within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Success Movement, has warned that the party may lose the 2023 presidential election if it settles for the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, as its standard bearer.

The group in a statement in Abuja yesterday by its president, Alhaji Samaila Yusuf, said the party leadership must be circumspect in their decision as they are odds that would stand against his candidacy.

Oshoala returns as Waldrum invites Ebi, Ordega, 29 others to 2022 AWCON camp in Morocco

Blasphemy: Police arrest 3 during protest in Maiduguri

“As we speak, we are not aware that the President of the African Development Bank is a card-carrying member of the APC,” he said.

Yusuf said it was against the principles of equity, justice and fair play to impose an “outsider” on loyal party men and women who toiled for the party from inception to date.

The group also wondered how the presidential aspirant who still holds sway as the President of the AfDB will run for an election without resigning as required in the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act.

Like this: Like Loading...