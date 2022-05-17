Why I’m Not Aligning With Tinubu, Others – Amosun

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, said he is not in the presidential race to align with Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any other aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amosun also said he did not obtain the APC senatorial form, neither did he attend the screening exercise organised for APC senatorial aspirants as being speculated by some individuals.

There were speculations over the weekend that Amosun had agreed to step down for Tinubu, having been screened and cleared for the Ogun Central senatorial race.

But in a swift reaction, Amosun debunked the rumour spreading on the social media, saying the “two news stories are false and they are instances of the brand of politics that responsible Nigerians abhor.”

According to a statement by his media aide, Bola Adeyemi, the Ogun Central senator said he “procured only the forms for the presidential ticket of the APC and did not attend the screening exercise for senatorial aspirants because he is not one.”

