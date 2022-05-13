Weddings postponed in German city in anticipation of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Euro success

Frankfurt, May 12, 2022 Nine weddings in Frankfurt next week have been postponed due to local football team Eintracht Frankfurt reaching the final of the 2021/2022 Europa League.

Should Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Glasgow Rangers on Wednesday in Seville, fans are expected to celebrate outside the Römer town hall the next afternoon.

Natascha Keck, deputy head of the city’s registry office, said: “With tens of thousands of highly emotional football fans directly under the wedding hall, we cannot offer our bridal couples the dignified setting they rightly expect from a wedding in the Römer.”

Eintracht Frankfurt’s board spokesperson Axel Hellmann said there would only be an official celebration if the team wins.

“You celebrate at the Römer if you’re promoted or if you have a title in your hand,” he said. You don’t celebrate a second place. We have done that in 2017 (in losing the German Cup final) and it was the wrong decision.”

