Borussia Dortmund still seeking Haaland’s replacement, with Haller favourite

Dortmund (Germany), May 12, 2022 Borussia Dortmund wish to sign a second replacement for striker Erling Haaland after completing the capture of Germany international Karim Adeyemi.

“We just still adjust here and there and are in talks,” coach Marco Rose said on Thursday. “I believe that we still want to do something in the central striking area.”

Rose did not give names but media reports have linked Borussia Dortmund to former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sébastien Haller, who is at Ajax on a contract till 2025.

Hugo Ekitike of Stade Reims and Adam Hlozek of Sparta Prague have also been mentioned.

Haaland will shortly complete his move to Manchester City while Adeyemi has joined from Red Bull Salzburg.

Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund finish the season at home to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Defenders Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle have been signed already for next season.

