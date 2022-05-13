Namibian officials to handle Ethiopia versus Nigeria’s clash in India 2022 qualifier

Abuja, May 12, 2022 The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Namibian official Antsino Twanyanyukwa as the centre referee for the match between Ethiopia and Nigeria in Addis Ababa.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Twanyayukwa would be joined in officiating the match by two other Namibians and one from Lesotho.

“Eveline Augustinus from Namibia is the assistant referee 1, Pulen Mahomo from Lesotho is the assistant referee 2, while another Namibian, Vistoria Shangula is the fourth official,” Olajire said.

He added that Amina Karuma from Tanzania would serve as match commissioner while Ugandan Constance Adipo would be the referee assessor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round first leg match is scheduled for May 20.

It will hold at the Abebe Bekila Stadium as from 4 p.m. Ethiopia time.

The Nigerian team, known as the Flamingos, prevailed over their Egyptian counterparts 6-0 on aggregate in the previous round, after dismissing their Democratic Republic of Congo opponents 8-0 on aggregate.

The Ethiopian girls edged into the qualifying series’ third round after overcoming Uganda on the away goal rule following a 3-3 aggregate, and then turned back South Africa 3-1 on aggregate in the last round.

For the second leg match already scheduled for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on June 4, CAF has appointed Senegalese officials to oversee proceedings, with Mame Faye at the centre.

Naija247news reports that Adia Cisse is the assistant referee 1, Fatou Sene the assistant referee 2, and Fatou Thioune the fourth official.

Souadatou Djallo-Kalkaba from Cameroon will be the game’s match commissioner while Emmanuella Aglago from Ghana will serve as referee assessor.

The winners on aggregate will pick one of Africa’s tickets to this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup finals, holding in India from Oct. 11 to Oct. 30.

