Flying Eagles’ Abdullahi recovers, out of WAFU B Championship

Abuja, May 12, 2022 Flying Eagles’ forward Ahmed Abdullahi has recovered and is recuperating in hospital following an incident on Wednesday in Niamey, a team official said on Thursday.

“The player has recovered fully and is in good health. We went through several scary hours before and after he got to the hospital, but we thank God that he is fully recovered now,” the Team Secretary, Aliyu Ibrahim said.

Naija247news reports that Abdullahi had been injured during the Nigeria versus Burkina Faso game at the ongoing WAFU B Championship in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The former Golden Eaglets player, who scored Nigeria’s second goal against African champions Ghana on Sunday after coming off the bench, was rushed to hospital after suffering a head injury.

This was during the 2-2 draw with the Junior Etalons at the Stade General Seyni Kountché.

Ibrahim however said the player should be considered out of the tournament in view of the severity of the injury.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), in a statement on Thursday by its Communications Department, said its General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, was with Abdullahi at the hospital.

“The General Secretary asked him to remain focused and pray for the team to succeed at the tournament,” it said.

Naija247news reports that Wednesday’s match, a 2-2 draw with Burkina, ensured Nigeria remain Group B leaders at the competition.

The seven-time African champions will play in the semi-finals as group winners if Burkina Faso fail to defeat Ghana by up to three goals on Saturday.

