FUTA gets first female Vice Chancellor, Adenike Oladiji

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

Akure, May 12, 2023 The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure(FUTA) has appointed Prof. Adenike Oladiji of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Ilorin as its eight substantive vice chancellor.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Richard Arifalo, the Registrar of FUTA and Secretary to the Council, on Thursday in Akure.

Arifalo stated that the council presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Dr Godknows Igali, ratified the appointment at its special meeting on Thursday.

He explained that the council had shortlisted 20 candidates out of the 27 male and one female candidates that applied for the position for interview at the close of application for the post.

The registar added that 19 candidates were interviewed with one of the shortlisted candidates failing to show up.

According to him, at the end of the interview, the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board of the institution recommended three candidates for appointment in line with extant regulations governing the process.

The registrar explained that the council members had to vote to pick the new vice chancellor.

“Because of the closeness of the score of the three recommended candidates, a difference of 0.1 per cent, the Council decided to put it to vote and Prof. Oladiji came out tops, hence her appointment.

‘Under extant laws, appointment of Vice Chancellors of Universities is domiciled with the Governing Council of Universites which, on the advice of an internal selection committee, has the power to choose from any of the three best candidates submitted to it.

“According to a letter of appointment personally signed by Dr Igali, Prof. Oladiji’s appointment which takes effect from Tuesday, May 24, 2022 is for a single term of five years,” he stated.

Born on April 27, 1968, Oladiji attended Christ Anglican School, Ijomu-Oro, Iludun Oro Primary School, Kwara from 1972 to 1977 and St. Claire’s Anglican Grammar School, Offa, Kwara from 1977 to 1982.

She holds a B.Sc Biochemistry, Second Class Upper Division Degree from the University of Ilorin, 1988, MSc. Biochemistry, University of Ilorin, 1991 and Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin, 1997.

Naija247news reports that the new FUTA VC joined the services of the University of Ilorin in July 1992 as Assistant Lecturer and was appointed a Professor in September 2011.

Oladiji is happily married and blessed with children.

Oladiji succeeds Prof. Joseph Fuwape, whose term ends on Monday, May 23, 2022.

