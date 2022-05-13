2023: Hayatudeen unveils 5-point agenda for Nigeria’s development

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, May 12, 2022 A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr Mohammed Hayatudeen, has unveiled a five-point agenda for the development of the country

Hayatudeen said this when he met with PDP stakeholders and delegates from Sokoto and Zamfara on Thursday in Sokoto.

He canvassed for their supports and votes at the forthcoming PDP primary election.

The aspirant said that the five-point agenda included tackling unemployment through enhancing investment, industrial development and harness nation’s resources.

He named the rest to include meaningful educational development, healthcare policies, improving national image for to attract investments and ensuring maximum security.

Hayatudeen described himself as mechanic of Nigeria’s challenges, saying that he had been involved over years in development of different sectors.

”Time has come to actualise the technicalities in transforming and remodeling economic and social sectors for improving the wellbeing of Nigerians.

”I called on party loyalists and Nigerians at large to support our dreams for better Nigeria,” Hayatudeen said.

Earlier, the state Deputy PDP Chairman, Alhaji Zaki Bishiri, described the aspirant as an astute economist with the capacity of addressing the nation’s challenges.

Bishiri assured him of delegates’ supports at the party’s primary election.

Also speaking, the Zamfara PDP Secretary, Prof. Kabir Sama’ila, said Hayatudeen was among the few Nigerians with capabilities to reshape the country and harness its potential.

Hayatudeen’s Campaign Director, Sen. Isa Galaudu, urged delegates and Nigerians to support the aspirant based on his records of achievements and interest for Nigeria’s development.

