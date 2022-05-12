Strike: What ASUU must do — Bush-Alebiosu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, May 12, 2022 A former two-term member of the House of Representatives, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, has advised academics to always have true representations in policy-making, to address root cause of incessant strikes by academic unions.

Bush-Alebiosu, who represented Kosofe Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2015, and aspiring to return to the same seat in 2023, made this remark on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen.

He spoke after a stakeholders meeting with APC leaders, delegates and members at the party secretariat in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, where he wooed delegates for his ambition.

The former lawmaker, who didn’t hide his passion for the development of education to address challenges in the nation, decried the lingering disagreement between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“You cannot solve a problem without getting to the root of the problem. The first thing to do is to find out and run a diagnosis what the issue is, and have a sit down.

“I have never seen war resolve any issue. At the end of the day, you will still have to come back to the table.

“This is where the excellence of policy-making comes to place. It is important for the academics to have a true representation at the level of policy-making, that way, they will be able to push a lot of things to represent them.

“As a nation, we cannot be serious without talking education. I am passionate about education, it is the key that unlocks every problem whether medical, engineering and others,” Bush-Alebiosu said.

According to him, no nation can talk about development without talking education.

Naija247news reports that ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, had on Wednesday reiterated that there was no going back on the union’s decision to continue with its ongoing strike following Federal Government’s failure to honour the 2009 agreement.

Naija247news recalls that ASUU on Monday extended its roll-over strike which started on Feb. 14 by another 12 weeks.

On his ambition, the aspirant said he was one of the best legislators the country had ever produced, adding that he knew where the shoe pinched the people.

He said: “I have come to seek for the support of our delegates at the next week primaries. I want their absolute support.

“I was born here and I understand the problems, issues and challenges in Kosofe as a whole. I come to let them know that I am the best man for the job.”

Bush-Alebiosu said that if he had not done well, the mammoth crowd at the gathering would not receive him warmly.

The Executive Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Samiat Bada, noted that peace had returned to the party in the council.

Bada promised to deliver votes in the LCDA for all APC candidates in the 2023 elections including Bush-Alebiosu.

NAN reports that the event was attended by several party leaders and members.

