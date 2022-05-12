Retired colonel submits PRP form for Presidency

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, May 12, 2022 Retired Col. Gboluga Mosugu has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for Presidency for the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Mosugu who submitted the forms to the party’s National Secretary Babatunde Alli, on Thursday in Abuja, said that the idea for him to lead the country was one “I take very seriously.”

“That is why I after I got the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, I could I have changed my mind that I don’t want to go further. But there is no fear on my mind for the challenge ahead.

“This is because challenges are meant to be faced and conquered. I’m in it for the long-run.

“The opponents that we will be facing during the primary are all worthy. I will do everything I can to get the nomination of the party as its flag-bearer.”

Mosugu described the PRP as the most competent party in the country, calling on Nigerians to give their mandate to the PRP in 2023.

Retired Maj.-Gen. Anthony Ajemba said that he had known Mosugu for over 50 years. “We met in 1973 as young-boy soldiers at Nigeria Military School, Zaria.”

He described the aspirant as a detribalised Nigerian, saying that if given the opportunity, Mosugu would take the country to greater heights.

“We have come to give him our support. He can deliver this nation. This journey that he has started, by the grace of God, he will end well.

The national secretary of the party said that the PRP had maintained its ideology as a people-centred party and a movement to defend the defenseless.

Like this: Like Loading...