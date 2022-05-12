Party Primaries: Senate adjourns sitting to June 7

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, May 12, 2022 The Senate has adjourned sitting till June 7 to enable lawmakers participate fully in the Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship, and State Houses of Assembly primaries.

The motion for adjournment was moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by the Deputy Minority Leader, Shuaibu Lau

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, explained that the decision to adjourn plenary was to enable lawmakers participate fully in activities and processes leading to the conduct of party primaries for various elective positions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said, “Processing of forms for House of Representatives and Senate has started and we are expected to submit our completed forms on Friday.

“And, of course, we have some of our colleagues here who are going for governorship seats of their states.

“It is very important that we participate in the process that affects us directly, as well as those that do not affect us directly – that is the State Houses of Assembly, Governorship and Presidential.

“Consequently, we have to adjourn to enable us participate fully in all these activities because we are supposed to be active participants. So, I wish all of us the best of luck.

“For the Presidential candidates, we are four and we pray that one of us will emerge as the candidate of the ruling party.”

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2023 General Elections released on Feb. 26, directed political parties to conduct their primaries for the nomination of candidates from April 4 to June 3.

