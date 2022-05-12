Nigerian govt trains 30 women on production of sanitary items in Bauchi

By Olaide Ayinde

Bauchi, May 11, 2022 The Ministry of Women Affairs on Wednesday trained 30 women in Bauchi State on the production of sanitary items for home management.

Naija247news reports that the training was done in collaboration with QUB Resources Limited, Abuja, which provided the training.

The women were trained on how to make liquid soap, hand sanitiser and other disinfectants.

The training was done under the ministry’s Women’s Economic Empowerment Workshop.

Mrs Lydia Shehu, Representative of QUB Resources Limited, said the theme of the one-day training is, “building women economic resilience for inclusive recovery.’’

Shehu said that the aim was for the attainment of personal and family hygiene from bacteria, viruses, among others and to improve their means of livelihood.

She lauded Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen for organising the programme, especially during this period of COVID 19 and other diseases.

The representative explained that the skills taught were not capital intensive, adding that the trainees could start up the business with little income and train other women on the products.

Two of the beneficiaries, Mrs Abigael Yusuf and Rukayat Uthman, commended the minister for the kind gesture because it would go a long way in reducing idleness and poverty in some homes.

