Niger state govt. establishes sexual assault referral centre

By Rita Iliya

Minna, May 12, 2022 Niger Government has established Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to handle reported cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

Mrs Hassana Keptu, Media Team Lead of the state’s GBV Advocacy Committee, made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Minna.

According to the statement, wife of Niger governor and Chairperson of the GBV Management Committee, Dr Amina Bello, while inspecting the Centre at the Jummai Neonatal session of Minna General Hospital, said it would help to address cases of GBV.

She appreciated the aesthetic structure of the centre, adding that same would be replicated across general hospitals in the state.

According to her, the serene and friendly environment provided by the hospital will make the centre safe haven for victims and survivors of GBV to report and have their cases managed ethically.

She said that some general hospitals had already provided spaces in their facilities where the centres would be set up and directed the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to write a letter to that effect.

Bello commended the GBV management committee members and the Ministry for performing their duties diligently to reduce the menace of GBV to the barest.

Also, Hajiya Fati Ibrahim, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, thanked the governor’s wife for ensuring conducive atmosphere for the GBV committee and the ministry to perform effectively.

She gave assurance that the committee would continue to impact positively on the humanity for a better society.

