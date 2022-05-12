APC fixes May 13 as deadline for submission of nomination forms

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, May 12,2022 The All Progressives Congress (APC)has fixed Friday, May 13, as deadline for the submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms by aspirants vying for elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in the APC adjusted schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections released on Thursday in Abuja.

It stated that sale of forms would now close on May 12, while screening for aspirants for State House of Assembly, Governorship, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential poll would hold from May 24 to May 25.

The party said that publication of names of those who scaled the screening would be on May 16, while Congresses to elect local government, state and national delegates would take place from May 16 to May 17.

It added that screening appeal for State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship aspirants would take place on May 18.

The APC said that screening for presidential aspirants would hold on Monday, May 23, while Governorship primaries would take place on May 20, State House of Assembly, May 22, House of Representatives, May 24 and Senate May 25.

It said that election appeal for Governorship would hold on May 21, State House of Assembly, May 22, House of Representatives May 25 and Senate May 27.

The APC said that its special convention for presidential primaries would hold on May 30 and June 1 as earlier announced.

