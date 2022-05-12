Buhari inaugurates 76 housing units in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

Gombe, May 12, 2022 President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated 76 housing units under the National Housing Programme (NHP) of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Gombe.

Buhari, represented by Prof. Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said the project was in line with his administration’s development agenda to meet the housing needs of Nigerians.

He said the inauguration of the project was in response to Nigerians’ aspirations to own homes, adding that he was optimistic that the project would address housing deficit in the country.

He said that the 76 housing units comprised 48 units of two-bedroom, 24 units of three-bedroom and four units of one-bedroom bungalows.

According to him, the project is being executed with road, water supply, electricity connection and other facilities, adding that the project started in 2016 was to ensure availability of befitting accommodation for Nigerians.

He commended the Gombe State Government for donating the land, and also other private sector stakeholders that collaborated with the government.

Also speaking, Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, said the project would have a socio-economic impact on the host community.

Fashola who was represented by the North-East Zonal Director, National Housing Programme, Usman Bashir reiterated that the project was part of the infrastructure development agenda of the President Buhari’s administration.

He said the NHP project would trigger employment generation and other benefits to Nigerians, adding that it was being implemented in 35 states of the federation.

The minister said the design of the project across the country was the outcome of a national survey conducted by the ministry, which sought to find out the housing needs of Nigerians as well as ensure that occupants get good value for money spent by the government.

Fashola said that the houses had been offered to Nigerians in a non-discriminatory manner through the NHP portal application to ensure that interested persons were not inhibited by “artificial obstacles.”

Also speaking, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State lauded the NHP project, saying that the Federal Government’s effort in housing infrastructure in the state was commendable.

Yahaya represented by his deputy, Manassah Jatau said the gesture would complement his administration’s effort in fast tracking development in the state for the benefit of the citizens.

