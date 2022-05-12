Allocation: FCT area councils, stakeholders share N3.9b for March

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Abuja, May 11, 2022 The Federal Capital Territory’s six area councils and other stakeholders, have shared a total sum of N3,965,107,151.48 as statutory allocation for the month of March 2022.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 164th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), disclosed this in a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Mr Austine Elemue, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aliyu explained that the figure indicated an increase in revenue from, N3.5 billion disbursed in the month of Feb. 2022, to N3.9 billion in the month of March, representing about 10.36 per cent increase.

The minister, commended all stakeholders for their commitment towards the allocation committee, assured that the FCT Administration (FCTA), would continue to scale up its revenue drive.

“The figures released indicate that the sum of N1,667,382,074,49 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils.

“While the sum of N2,297,725,076.99 was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,965,107,151.48.

“However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N299,230,797.09, while Gwagwalada got N269,109,403.93 and Kuje received N307,397,373.83.”

Aliyu explained that other area councils included, Bwari Area Council received N264,326,148.55 million, Abaji got N268,210,871.18million and Kwali received N259,107,479.91, bringing the total sum to N1,667,382,074.49 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

“Furthermore, distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,923, 745, 610.27 and 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57.

“Also one per cent Training Fund gulped N39,651,071.52, while 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63, bringing the total sum to N2,297,725,076.99.”

In a related development, the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), also approved the remittances of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), by the SDAs, totaling N2,768,406,767.82 for the month of April, 2022, to six area councils.

It could be recalled that the FCT is statutorily required to contribute 10 per cent of its IGR to the Area Councils’ monthly fund allocation.

Like this: Like Loading...