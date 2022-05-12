Traditional ruler wants media, agencies’ commitments on fistula care, services

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, May 11, 2022 Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi, District Head of Gagi, Sokoto South Local Government Area (LGA), in Sokoto State, has called for media engagements with relevant agencies on enhancing fistula care and services.

Umar-Jabbi, a member of the inaugurated Technical Working Committee (TWC), in a project called USAID Momentum Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics, made the call in an interview with newsmen , on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Naija247news reports that Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF), or Fistula, is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence, mostly caused by prolonged labour during child birth.

The condition can cause a lot of discomfort, and if left untreated, may cause serious bacterial infection which may result in sepsis, a dangerous condition that can lead to low blood pressure, organ damage or even death.

NAN also reports that the project is aimed at reducing fistula cases, and to shun cultural norms in maternal health, as well as promote safe reproductive health services, among others.

Umar-Jabbi said tackling fistula challenges needed concerted efforts on creating public awareness on access to medication and preventive services.

He said involving community groups, traditional institutions and media platforms, would contribute to attitudinal change and negative perceptions on the condition.

The traditional ruler therefore, underscored the importance of media in sensitising people, saying cases of fistula, unsafe surgeries, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), harmful practices and other poor health practices required increased awareness and attention in Nigeria.

He also said maternal and child mortality rates needed collective attention from stakeholders, while the poor required change of attitude towards accessing the right healthcare services.

According to him, there is need to enlighten people on existing gabs, insufficient manpower, lack of skills, support providers,

infrastructure and equipment, as well as supply gaps, quality care and fear of blame.

He urged community groups, journalists and others, to facilitate the provision of resources, evidence-based guidance and data; and also highlight absence of compensations.

In a separate chat with NAN, Dr Kabir Atta, the Country Representative and Project Manager, USAID Momentum Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics, stressed the need for standard health facilities in Nigerian communities.

“The project focuses on surgical obstetrics care, safe and appropriate caesarean delivery and peripartum hysterectomy, along with FGM prevention and management.

“The project’s activities were in partnership with the Federal Government and state ministries of health in focus

areas that comprised Ebonyi, Bauchi, FCT, Kebbi and Sokoto states,” he said.

According to Attah, the project aims to ensure adequate knowledge on health services, harmful social and gender norms, lack of trust in health system, financial and geographic obstacles and poor linkages to facilities.

He said the project, which was launched in June 2021 to end by Sept. 2025, had a budgetary support of 10 million dollars.

Throwing more light on the TWC, Attah said the committee comprised of key players on health and related services in the state, traditional institutions, youth and women groups, as well as journalists.

He said the vision was to have a national healthcare system that was responsive to all surgical needs of all citizens, and at all times.

“The overall effort is to integrate surgical, obstetrics, anaesthetic and nursing care into the national healthcare system so that appropriate care is provided for adults and children at all levels,” Attah added.

