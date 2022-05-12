Public library key tools in achieving SDGs in Nigeria, says National Librarian

By Alex Enebeli

Enugu, May 11, 2022 The National Librarian, National Library of Nigeria (NLN), Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, has said that public library was a key tool in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

Anunobi said this at a Conference of the National Librarian with the Chairmen and Directors of Public Libraries in Nigeria on the theme: Nigerian Public Libraries in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals, the Journey So Far.

She said that NLN brought together Public Library Chairmen and Directors who were the policy makers and implementors of programmes of libraries at the grassroots on the way forward.

The librarian maitained that library was an important tool in actualising the Education goal of the 17 SDGs initiated by the United Nations.

“So we come together to look at what they are doing at the grassroots, understand how they achieve what they are expected to achieve and their challenges.

“It is a conversation forum as they tell their stories for others to learn and also discuss what is happening outside Nigeria to see if we can borrow from it.

“The chairmen and directors who are close to government will then transmit what we have agreed to them. We will also evaluate the impact made so far by public libraries towards achieving SDGs,” she said.

Anunobi noted that people needed indices of some of the 17 SDGs like poverty alleviation, hunger, climate change, gender equality and education to improve on their lives.

The Librarian stressed that the 17 SDGs revolved around education and library was an important fulcrum of education especially the public library which served common man that was not in the university.

According to her, the conference is aimed to bridge the gap as well as create an awareness in the areas of 17 SDGs.

Anunobi, however, decried the state of some public library in the country, saying they needed urgent attention.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Education, Enugu State, Prof. Uche Eze, noted that so many public libraries in the country were neglected.

Eze, represented by the the Director, Information and Technology, Ministry of Education, Enugu, Mr Patrick Ochi, added that there was need to employ and appoint qualified people in the area of library for effective service delivery.

In her keynote address, Dr Mercy Iroaganachi, Librarian, Covenant University, Ota in Ogun, said public libraries had a lot of work to do in providing informal education and training to communities which would contribute to national development.

According to her, the national library can improve their capacity by more effectively targeting groups and developing programmes tailored specifically to those group’s needs.

She explained that challenges militating against the progress of public libraries in Nigeria toward achieving SDGs could be solved if given adequate attention.

Iroaganachi, however, urged those managing public libraries in the country to strive beyond status quo to provide services to their communities by going extra mile to overcome the obstacles facing it.

