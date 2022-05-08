NNPP will achieve great success in 2023 general elections — Sen. Kwankwaso

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, May 7, 2022 A former Governor of Kano State, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, says the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) will achieve great success in 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso gave the assured the party supporters at its National Executive Committee Meeting on Saturday in Abuja.

Kwankwaso, who said that more Nigerians were embracing and joining the party, advised others to register their membership and pursue their political ambition for 2023 on the platform of the party.

“Let me remind Nigerians that our forms are on sale for state assembly positions and other positions here in the national secretariat for those who want to contest elections.

“I want to encourage everybody to be like all of us here; to be people with the foresight of men and women in this country. This party is all nationalists who believe in this country.

“We want everybody to go and register in their wards. Forms are very cheap. Certainly not N100 million for presidential candidates and so on and so forth, ” he said.

Also in his remarks, the NNPP National Chairman, Rufa’i Alkali, said the party was deeply rooted in the commitment to save democracy and rescue the nation.

Alkali said that the challenges before Nigeria though daunting, but not insurmountable.

He said NNPP was offering a”new Nigeria, a country of equal opportunities, love and care, peace and stability, robust productivity and prosperity where no man or woman is oppressed under law”.

“This party is committed to the emancipation of the Youth and Women who, over the years, have been taken for granted.

“ This party is determined to bring and sustain lasting and enduring peace and tranquility in the nation.

“ Party is deeply committed to rebuilding bridges of friendship and fraternity among all Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

“ This party believes in equal opportunities for every Nigerian, irrespective of age, gender, tribe or religion.

“Together, we shall all salvage our nation and bring back its glory, honour and status in the comity of Nations.”

Alkali urged Nigerians to join the train in NNPP journey, to save democracy and rescue the nation.

“We believe a New Nigeria of our vision and dream is possible. And the time is now.

Like this: Like Loading...