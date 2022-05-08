Coalition of Plateau women, youths procures senatorial form for minister

By Justina Auta

Abuja, May 7, 2022 A coalition of Plateau women and youths groups has procured the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form for Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen for the state Southern Senatorial seat.

Speaking on behalf of the groups, Mrs Felicia Bala, who presented the form to the Minister on Saturday said the groups met and decided to procure the form without her knowledge to encourage her run for the seat.

Bala said her records and commitment to the development of women and children prompted the move.

Also, Mrs Juliana Soklam, representing Langtang North, expressed appreciation to the minister for her support to widows and less privileged in the state and nation at large.

Mrs Anthonia Homkwap, described the minister as a dynamic woman and supporter of women at the grassroots level.

Hajiya Amina Adamu-Gyanba, representing Wase Local Government Area (LGA) reiterated commitment of women and youths towards achieving success in the 2023 election.

Youth Leader, Nr Nanzing Nanle, while commending the minister for her supports to youths in the state assured her of continued support towards getting the senatorial seat.

While receiving the form, Tallen said that Nigerian women were faced with many challenges and stressed the need for more women representatives in governnance.

She said that it was only when women were involved in politics that the issues of women and children could be tackled.

“Women have suffered enough and they are still suffering because we have no voice, the number of women in the national assembly is like a drop in the sea.

“We succeeded in having one voice there, but unfortunately, there have been terrible threats to her life and that has made her to withdraw.

” My plan and prayers is to ensure we retain that seat and for any man who wants to displace a woman, the few we have is unacceptable.

” What’s you have done is a big surprise to me, I have been under pressure, I had no plans until when it was clear that our sitting senator was not ready to return, ” she said.

Tallen added: “I call for your prayers to salvage our senatorial zone, save our children, our state and nation at large.

“We have been praying and advocating for more women to be added to the few we have in the National Assembly.”

She reiterated her commitment towards uplifting women and addressing their challenges both at the local, state and national level.

“It is time for a call to action, I sincerely appreciate you all and by the grace of God we will succeed and I will never fail you.

