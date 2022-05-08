2023: Unity remains our priority—N/West APC

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, May 7, 2022 The All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West Zone has reaffirmed its resolve toward ensuring formidable unity amongst its members in all states of the zone.

This is contained in a statement in Gusau on Saturday by the Publicity Secretary, APC North West, Alhaji Musa Mailafiya in Gusau on Saturday.

Mailafiya said the party had resolved to focus on reconciliation for formidable unity.

“The decision was reached at the meeting of zonal officials of the party which was presided over by the National Vice Chairman of the zone, Mr Salihu Lukman at the zonal secretariat of the party at No. 27, Isa Kaita Road Kaduna.

“The national vice chairman stated that taking i the Nigeria political history into cognisance, the North-west has been with majority votes and winning it determines who becomes the president of of Nigeria, in all the democratic elections that took place in this country since the very beginning of the process,” he explained.

He, therefore, re-emphasised the party’s full-fledged strategies at the zone in bridging all existing gaps created by political frictions together, thereby retaining the known glory of the North-West in Nigerian politics.

Lukman further appealed to the party officials of the zone to tirelessly work for the overall success of the APC by justifying the confidence reposed in them by the party faithful, adding that unity For progress remains the topmost watchword

