UN Security Council approves appointment of Bulgarian Nickolay Mladenov as Special Envoy to Libya

Tripoli, Dec. 16, 2020 The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday approved a proposal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint Bulgarian Nickolay Mladenov as the UN Special Envoy to Libya, according to sources.

The appointment of Mr. Mladenov, a candidate proposed by the United States, as the new UN mediator in Libya, came after Africa, which was keen to appoint a personality from the continent, gave up the position.

The last Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Lebanese Ghassan Salamé, who resigned on 2 March for health reasons, was replaced on an interim basis by his deputy, American Mrs. Stephanie Williams.

She has organised an Inter-Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis from 9 to 15 November, which adopted a roadmap for a political transition that will culminate in general elections on 24 December, 2021.

Under the supervision of UNSMIL, the parties in conflict in Libya signed a ceasefire agreement on 23 October, in the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

In a statement at the end of a closed-door consultation session on Tuesday, Security Council members stressed the importance of a reliable and effective ceasefire monitoring mechanism under Libyan leadership, expressing their aspiration for a comprehensive report by the Secretary-General on proposals for effective ceasefire monitoring under UN auspices.

The Council also reiterated the call for the withdrawal of all combatants and foreign mercenaries from Libya.

The UN Security Council decided in mid-September to restructure the post of Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya when it extended the mandate of the UN Support Mission in Libya until 15 September 2021.

According to the adopted resolution, the post was split in two with a Special Envoy, in charge of mediation and political negotiations, and a Coordinator whose task is the administrative management of the UN Mission working under the auspices of the Special Envoy.

Mr. Mladenov is a Bulgarian politician who has held several governmental and diplomatic positions at the United Nations.

He was a Member of the European Parliament between 2007 and 2009, and was a member of the EU delegation to Iraq, Afghanistan and Israel.

He was appointed Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq in August 2013 and was appointed Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process in February 2015.

