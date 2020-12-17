Sokoto Assembly confirms appointment of IRS Chair

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto, Dec. 16, 2020 The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Zurmi as the Executive Chairman of the Sokoto Internal Revenue Service (SOIRS).

Naija247news writes that the confirmation followed the consideration of the report of House Committee on Public Service Matters presented by its Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Randa (PDP-Tureta).

Randa reminded the House that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal in a letter dated Dec. 9 forwarded the name of Zurmi for confirmation as Executive Chairman of SOIRS.

“Accordingly, the House mandated the Committee to screen the nominee and report back its recommendations for confirmation.

“The nominee appeared before the Committee on Tuesday. He has been found to be a man of proven integrity, competence, dedication and commitment with a track record of service.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Achida, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously approved by the members.

