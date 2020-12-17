Senate President felicitates with Buhari at 78

By Kingsley Okoye

Abuja, Dec.16, 2020 President of Senate Ahmed Lawan has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari, as he marks his 78th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Lawan, in a statement personally signed by him on Wednesday in Abuja, joined family members, friends, officials and associates of the president in marking the occasion in good health and spirit.

“Mr President, in all the years of his leadership of our country has shown undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and the even development of Nigeria,’’ he said.

The senate president said that Buhari was leveraging on his integrity and good standing with the masses to courageously guide Nigeria through a difficult phase into future prosperity.

He urged Nigerians to look at the big picture and to continue to stand with the president in this patriotic mission.

Lawan said that the National Assembly would continue to work harmoniously with the president for the peace and development of Nigeria and the wellbeing of the people.

“On this august occasion of your birthday, Mr President, I pray that God would continue to imbue you with wisdom, courage and good health to continue to safely pilot the ship of the nation towards the dream of its people, the senate president stated in the congratulatory message.

