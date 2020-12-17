Ramaphosa addresses racial concerns in South Africa

Cape Town, Dec. 16, 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said South Africa still faces challenges with racism, despite making progress with the scourge.

He addressed recent racial clashes in Eldorado Park, near Johannesburg, and The Cape Town suburb of Brackenfell which indicates the “state of race relations in our nation remains fragile”.

“For many, reconciliation is something they have yet to experience,” he said in his address to mark National Reconciliation Day, which is commemorated on 16 December.

Ramaphosa said some of the biggest challenges facing the country are poverty and economic inequality.

“We must ask what we can each do, what we can and indeed must do, to advance social justice, solidarity and human rights in all facets of our lives,” said Ramaphosa.

However, he noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had seen South Africans unite to support those in need, through donations and food parcels.

“This year has been one of the most challenging our democracy has faced. The global pandemic has brought great hardship and untold suffering to many of our people. Not since democracy in 1994 have we stood together, bound by empathy, compassion and shared humanity,” he added.

“This year has been one of the most challenging our democracy has faced. The global pandemic has brought great hardship and untold suffering to many of our people. Not since democracy in 1994 have we stood together, bound by empathy, compassion and shared humanity,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...