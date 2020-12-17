Pope to donate ventilators to Venezuela on his 84th birthday

Rome, Dec. 17, 2020 Pope Francis will celebrate his 84th birthday with gratitude, simplicity and by making a charitable donation to Venezuela, the Vatican said on Thursday.

The Argentinian pontiff, who was born on Dec. 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, will send four ventilators to Venezuela “especially for children with lung conditions,’’ Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

He is also due for a little birthday treat from the poor supported by the Office of Papal Charities: They sent the pope sunflowers to decorate the chapel of Santa Marta, his Vatican residence.

For the rest, the pope will have a normal working day, Bruni said, praying and meeting people in Santa Marta and having several official engagements.

