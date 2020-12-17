Philanthropist empowers 202 women, youths with N73m in Osun

By Victor Adeoti

Ede (Osun), Dec. 16, 2020 A philanthropist, Alhaji AbdulKabir Alliu, on Tuesday, empowered 202 indigent women and youths with N73.7 million in Ede, Osun.

Naija247news reports that a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Adejare Bello, distributed the cheques to the beneficiaries on behalf of Alliu.

Naija247news reports that 11 indigent students in public institutions were also given the sum of N200,000 as scholarship.

Alliu, the Chairman of Matrix Energy, said that the gesture was aimed at lifting people out of poverty.

He said that the beneficiaries, mainly artisans, farmers and business owners, were given between N200,000 and N750,000 to boost their businesses.

According to the philanthropist, the 11 selected indigent students would also enjoy free scholarship throughout their studies at their respective higher institutions.

He said that the money would go a long way in helping the other beneficiaries to boost their businesses.

Alliu said that an arrangement had been put in place to monitor the progress of the beneficiaries in their various businesses.

Speaking on the criteria for the selection of the beneficiaries, Bello said that all the beneficiaries were thoroughly screened and selected from “Aranhim” family compound in Ede where the philanthropist hailed from.

He, however, said that the empowerment had no political or religious undertone.

The former speaker added that the empowerment programme would be made a yearly event.

